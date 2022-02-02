Akshay Kumar Begins Shoot For 'Ratsasan' Hindi Remake In Mussoorie With Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Akshay Kumar who recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film Ram Setu has hopped onto his next film. The actor was spotted shooting for the film in St George's College and Barlow Ganj's main market in Mussoorie with Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is reportedly set to shoot for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan.

For the unknown, the original film starred Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, and Saravanan. Akshay Kumar had wrapped up Ram Setu on January 31 and had announced the same with a video on Instagram. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. In the video, the actor revealed that the film is believed to get released during Diwali 2022.

Akshay Kumar begins shooting for next in Mussoorie

Now, while shooting for the Hindi remake in Mussorie, several pictures of the actor from the sets were leaked. During the shooting of the film, several scenes were filmed on Akshay Kumar, in which the Airlift actor was shown coming out of the school gate with Rakul Preet Singh, who can be seen in a cop's uniform. In between the shoot, many fans were spotted flocking to the shooting venues to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. However, due to heavy security arrangements, Akshay Kumar's fans could not meet their favourite star. According to various media reports, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan is built around a psycho killer, who makes young girls his victims and repeatedly escapes from the police.

The original Tamil film was directed by Ram Kumar. Ratsasan is about the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer. Apart from Mussoorie, the shooting will also take place in Dehradun for only three to four days. According to Uttarakhand News Network, a source close to the development told the outlet that most of the film will be shot in Mussoorie. The source further added that a unit of about 200 people has reached for the film. Several local artists and many school children are also participating in the shooting of the film. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a list of films lined up for releases including Prithviraj Chauhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, and more.

