Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting For ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'; First Look Teaser Out

Akshay Kumar revealed that he has begun shooting for his Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat', which is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Press Trust Of India
Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he has begun shooting for his Marathi film “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat”.

The period drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will feature Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Kumar took to Instagram to share the news about starting production for the movie.

"Today I am starting the shooting of Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sat' in which I feel lucky to be able to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ji.

"I will do my best by taking inspiration from his life and the blessing of Mother Jijau! Keep blessing us,” he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The movie's ensemble also includes Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde.

“Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat” is produced by Vaseem Qureshi and is set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. PTI KKP RB RB

