Akshay Kumar 'beyond Delighted' To Attend The Red Sea International Film Festival

Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his hit film, Sooryavanshi, recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. The festival takes place every year in Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia and focuses on innovative stories and talent. Akshay Kumar shared a few pictures from his time at the event and mentioned he was 'beyond delighted' to be there.

Akshay Kumar shares glimpses from the Red Sea International Film Festival

The actor donned a black formal outfit and called himself a 'film lover' and felt honoured to be celebrating the 'world of filmmaking'. He took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from the event as he wrote, "I was honoured and beyond delighted to be at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival to celebrate the world of filmmaking and connect with the global film industry." Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival commenced on December 6 and will continue till December 15.

As a film lover I was honoured and beyond delighted to be at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival to celebrate the world of filmmaking and connect with the global film industry. @redseafilm pic.twitter.com/qdHUcX5Y71 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 9, 2021

Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Sooryavanshi, which became one of the first films to hit the big screen after the COVID restrictions in the country began to ease. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles and became a hit at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial hit the 100 Crore mark in five days after its release and reached 150 Crores in 10 days. As of Monday, the film had earned a total of 193.60 Crores and is inching closer to the 200 Crore milestone as the days go by. It is important to note that the box office collection of the film is soaring high despite its release on Netflix.

The Red Sea International Film Festival will also feature the much-awaited Bollywood film, 83. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film will first premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The film was helmed by Kabir Khan and is all about Kapil Dev and how he led the Indian cricket team to its first world cup win in 1983. The film will premiere in India on December 24 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. According to reports by Deadline, the event will be attended by the two lead actors, the director and also by Kapil Dev, Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, and Srikkanth.

Image: Twitter/@akshaykumar