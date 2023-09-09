Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Birthday: Times When The Actor Starred In Films Based On True Events

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday, take a look at the times when the actor starred in movies based on real-life based events.

Written By
Digital Desk




Akshay Kumar has worked in several biopics- either directly based on the person or inspired by the journey of many related to a historical incident. Take a look at his penchant for real-life stories.





Mission Raniganj is largely based on the West Bengal disaster known as the Raniganj Coalfields Collapse of 1989. Akshay played the role of brave Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved numerous miners.





Airlift is not a straight biopic, but this is the point at which Akshay Kumar went down the"true stories" route. In the film, he played the role of Ranjit Katyal who was a mix of several people who ma





Mission Mangal's storyline revolved around ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) successful Mars Orbiter mission.





Padman was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The actor played the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan who wants to create economical pads for his wife and family. 





Gold was inspired by the life of legendary Indian hockey player Kishan Lal. In the movie, the actor played the role of Tapan Das. 





Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directorial Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of King Prithviraj Chauhan. 





Special 26 is based on the high-profile fake raids which happened back in the late 80s. In the film, Akshay essayed the role of a CBI officer. 





Rustom was based on the life of a naval commander KM Nanavati. While it depicted the real storyline, the character's name, played by Akshay Kumar, was changed to Rustom Pavri in this film.

