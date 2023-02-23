Akshay Kumar Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Selfies In 3 Minutes

During the promotions of Selfiee, Akshay Kumar broke a Guinness World Record for clicking most selfies in three minutes. The Bollywood actor took to his social media handles and shared a post, with a video of the event, where they broke the record. Akshay is now a Guinness World Record holder with 184 selfies in three minutes.

Akshay captioned the video, “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special, and I'll remember this forever.”

He further added, “Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday.”

Check out the post here:

Akshay’s post has more than five lakh likes. Arjun Bijlani commented, “Good one siirrrrr.”

Talking about breaking the Guinness World Record, Akshay Kumar said, “I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career.”

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay Kumar stars in Selfiee next, which will be released on February 24. Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also part of the comedy-drama. Akshay is also reportedly doing Hera Pheri 3. He will also feature in the biopic of Sardar Jaswant Gill, who had rescued 64 miners from a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989.