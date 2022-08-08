Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Trolling, Boycott Culture; 'Not Going To Make Sense'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently on a promotional spree with his on-screen sisters for the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The family drama is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

While the actor is visiting different parts of the country for the film's promotions, he has also opened up about his personal and professional life during interviews. Amid the 'boycott culture' in Indian cinema, Akshay Kumar shared his views and mentioned that it will not make any sense.

So called 'Cancel' or 'boycott' culture has become very common online. Every now and then, netizens are seen trending "Boycott Bollywood" on Twitter and other social media platforms. Amid the ongoing debate, Akshay Kumar threw light on how films cater for the economy of the country.

According to Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar opened up on boycott culture and trolling, and mentioned there are a few people who do this. He quipped that people can do whatever they want as India is a free country. However, the actor threw light on how every industry is helping in the betterment of the country and requested them not to promote trolling and boycott culture.

Akshay Kumar said, "There are a few people who do all these things, they are doing mischiefs, that's okay. They can do whatever, anybody can do whatever they want. It's a free country, everybody is allowed to do whatever they want. My thing is to anyone that this industry or any industry whether it is a builder's industry, film industry or clothes industry, this all helps in economy of India. By doing things like this, it's not going to make any sense."

"We all are on verge of making our country the biggest and the greatest. I would just request to not get into it as it will be better for our country," he added.

More about Raksha Bandhan

Apart from Kumar, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumika Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is about a middle-class man, who leaves no stone unturned in finding his four sisters a suitable match. Helmed by Anand L Rai, the film will hit the theatres on August 11. The movie will lock horns with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chadha.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar