Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s fans are excitedly waiting for the release of his upcoming action film Sanak. From high octane action stunts to amazing acting skills, the film promises to be a visual treat for all. Apart from his fans, actor Akshay Kumar also expressed his appreciation for the movie's trailer and lauded Vidyut’s efforts with which he essays his character on screen.

The Khiladi actor took to Twitter to share the trailer of the film and praised Jammwal’s work in it. Akshay confessed that whenever he sees his work, he is "guaranteed of amazing action" which Vidyut performs with so much ease. “Every time I see your work, I’m guaranteed of one thing @VidyutJammwal and that is, amazing action which you manage to make look so effortless. Keep up the brilliant work. #Sanak looks like a gripping action thriller. Sending my best wishes and love,” Kumar tweeted.

The movie will be releasing on October 15 and will skip theatrical release tp premier directly on OTT platforms. Indian audiences can watch Sanak on Disney+ Hotstar. Jammwal had shared the poster of the movie with the caption, "Ek Baar SANAK gayi na toh… Complete the sentence in #SANAKI style #SANAK releasing on 15th October only on @disneyplushotstar."

Sanak is the remake of the 2002 American movie John Q, about a man who takes hospital staff and patients as hostages after his son is denied a life-saving heart transplant. Earlier this month, an action-packed trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives a glimpse of the story of a hospital under siege. Vidyut Jammwal plays the role of Vivaan Ahuja, whose wife Hansika, played by Rukmini Maitra, undergoes heart surgery in the same hospital.

Talking about the upcoming movie Vidyut, in a statement given to ANI, said, "The film was shot during the pandemic time and like every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you." Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the action thriller movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha with Shivaleeka Oberoi, the shooting of the movie commenced in July.

(Image: @RameshLaus/@MeVidyutJammwal/Twitter/PTI)