Akshay Kumar Comments On His Career Graph; Says He Is 'never Devoid Of Work'

Akshay Kumar is on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie, Good Newwz. In 2019, the actor has been featured in several films. This includes Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. The actor, in recent years, has emerged as one of those Bollywood celebrities who prefer more content-driven movies than commercials. Akshay Kumar in a recent interview with a leading daily talked about his career and said that despite giving several flops, he always had 3-4 movies in a year.

Akshay Kumar in a recent interview talked about his career and movies. The actor made a statement that he was never devoid of work. He told the leading daily that despite giving so many flops, he always had three-four films. Furthermore, he said that there hasn’t been a time in thirty years of his career that he didn’t have a project in his hand. Akshay Kumar also talked about his relationship with his co-star Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Good Newwz. He said that Diljit’s comic timing is great. They met for the first time on the sets and hit it off instantly as Punjabis.

Furthermore, he also talked about his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. He has shot this movie with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. He mentioned that he and Ajay have worked on a film before and it was great to shoot with him again. He added that they started their career together and have done many films together.

He also mentioned that Rohit was an assistant director in one of the movies. He also talked about Ranveer Singh and called him a kid. Akshay said that it is great to see the actor running and jumping around on the sets. Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude towards the directors he has worked with. He mentioned that they have transformed his career that has helped him to get recognition as an actor. The actor talked about certain directors he has worked with. He said that Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Pandey are some of the many people who have helped him to transform.

About the movie –Good Newwz

The story of Good Newwz revolves around Varun and Deepti Batra who realise that they need to have a child before it’s too late. Little do they know that on this reproductive journey, their fates would get tied with another couple - Honey and Monika Batra. Their clash leads to hilarious, often ridiculous situations. The Raj Mehta directorial is expected to release in theatres on December 27 this year.

