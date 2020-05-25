Akshay Kumar Condoles Hockey Legend Balbir Singh's Demise; Recalls 'amazing Personality'

'Khiladi of Bollywood' Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to express his condolences on the death of Padmashri hockey legend Balbir Singh on Monday at the age of 96. The veteran sportsman succumbed to cardiac failure and the news of his demise was announced by his grandson through social media on Monday. Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself from one of his meetings with the late hockey player and expressed grief over his demise.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality," he said in a tweet. "My heartfelt condolences to his family," his tweet further said.

Balbir Singh was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning Hockey legend. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956). In his illustrious playing career from 1947-1958, Balbir won 61 international caps and scored a whopping 246 goals. He was also the manager of the 1975 World Cup-winning team.

One of the country's most accomplished athletes, Singh was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957. That was the first time an athlete was conferred the prestigious civilian honour. Considered at par with Major Dhyan Chand in skills, Singh was among independent India's biggest hockey stars. Singh and Dhyan Chand never played together but are regarded as the jewels of Indian hockey, who inspired an entire generation of hockey players.

Balbir Singh Sr, one of India's greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks. The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. His sons are settled in Canada and he used to live here with his daughter and grandson Kabir.

(with PTI inputs)

