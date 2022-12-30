Akshay Kumar Condoles PM Modi's Mother Heeraben's Demise; 'No Greater Sorrow'

Actor Akshay Kumar condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, saying there is "no greater sorrow than losing a mother." The actor took to Twitter handle to express his sorrow, as he wrote "May god give you [Prime Minister] the strength to bear this sorrow." Prime Minister Modi's mother Heeraben passed away during the early hours of Friday aged 100. PM Modi shared the news of his mother's demise in a post, sharing a photo alongside a heartfelt tribute.

“A glorious century rests at God's feet,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet, recalling that he when he met his mother on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity."

PM Modi wrote heartfelt letter to actor after his mother's demise last year

In 2021, Prime Minister Modi condoled the death of Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away in September in a letter the actor shared on his Instagram. “I was saddened by the demise of your Mother, Smt. Aruna Bhatia. When I spoke to you that fateful morning, you were crestfallen and you encapsulated it emotionally when you wrote, ‘She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence,'" PM Modi wrote in his letter.

After the Prime Minister's mother passed away, a string of condolence messages was shared by Bollywood celebrities, including actor Kangana Ranaut. Ranaut shared an Instagram story and wrote in Hindi, "Ishwar Pradhan mantra ji ko is kathin samay mein dhairya aur shanti dein. Om shanti. (May God give the Prime Minister patience and peace in these trying times)."