Akshay Kumar 'deeply Pained At The Loss Of Lives' At Amarnath; Extends Prayers For Victims

A cloudburst struck near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday killing several people while leaving many severely injured. While PM Narendra Modi earlier expressed anguish over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, even Akshay Kumar reacted to the incident and expressed how painful it was to learn about the same.

Akshay Kumar extends prayers to Amarnath cloudburst victims

Akshay Kumar recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note stating how he was deeply pained at the loss of lives at Baltal near the holy cave at Amarnath shrine after the cloudburst. Adding to it, he mentioned that he was extending his prayers to everyone for peace and safety. The tweet read-

“Deeply pained at the loss of lives at Baltal near the holy cave at #Amarnath shrine after the cloudburst. Prayers for everyone’s peace and safety.”

Cloudburst near Holy Cave at Amarnath

A cloudburst struck near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in which 12 pilgrims died and around 40 people went missing. After heavy rainfall, water streamed through the campsite. As per inputs, three langars have been washed away. The NDRF and SDRF have initiated rescue and relief operations. The cloudburst occurred at around 5.30 PM after which the rescue teams rushed to the spot. The water came from above and sides of the cave following a heavy downpour at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped, for now, informed the ITBP, though people remain missing. The rescue operations are on after langars and tents were washed away due to heavy rains. "Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at the holy cave... Rescue operations by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. The injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation is under control," tweeted the IGP Kashmir…Click here for more updates.

Image: PTI/Republicworld