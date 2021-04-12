Akshay Kumar Discharged From Hospital, Twinkle Khanna Says "Safe And Sound"

Akshay Kumar has finally returned home from the hospital after he was tested positive for Coronavirus. His wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share a black and white picture of Simpson digital art of them. Check out the post:

Akshay Kumar's health update

In the caption, she mentioned that everything is fine and the actor has finally returned home. It reads, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell". The comment section is filled with the fans leaving heart emoticons and praying hand emoticon.

(Image Courtesy: Twinkle Khanna's Instagram)

Akshay Kumar's COVID-19 test

A week ago, Akshay Kumar took to his social media to let his fans know that he was tested positive for COVID-19. He had stated that he had decided to undergo home quarantine and sought medical care. He also urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested, while writing that he will be in 'action' soon.

Within a few days, he announced that he has been admitted to the hospital for precautionary measures. In the post shared by him, he mentioned that he was ‘doing fine’ but decided to get admitted to a hospital on medical advice. The Khiladi star added that he hoped to be back home soon.

The actor who was shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu in Mumbai was not the only one who was positive for the virus. Along with him, another 45 junior crew members were also tested positive. The shooting began last month with a leading star cast of Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Muhurat event took place in Ayodhya.

Other than Akshay Kumar, various celebrities Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal were also tested positive for Coronavirus. In recent days, Maharashtra is seeing a spike in the number of cases which is affecting the shoot of many Bollywood movies. Despite taking precautionary measures, the cases are increasing day by day. Last Sunday, Mumbai notched the highest-ever 11,163 cases on Sunday. Currently, the Maharashtra Government has set certain strict rules to keep the cases in control. Some rules include a weekend lockdown, closure of restaurants, gyms, malls, theatres, among others.

Promo Image Source: Twinkle Khanna's IG

