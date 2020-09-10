Akshay Kumar Drinks Cow Urine Everyday? Actor Makes Shocking Revelation On IG Live; Watch

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar got into a live session on Instagram for a Discovery Channel show, Into The Wild. He was also joined by Huma Qureshi and Man vs Wild's popular host, Bear Grylls. The conversation was very interesting where fans got to know a lot about the actors as well as Grylls. However, Akshay also made a shocking revelation about drinking cow urine in the session. Here's what this is about.

Akshay Kumar's interesting revelation about cow's urine

Image credit: Akshay Kumar Instagram

The video started with Huma Qureshi talking to the audience with Akshay Kumar joining in a minute later. A few minutes later, Bear Grylls also joined the conversation. After a bit of chit chat, the men started to talk about their experience of the show. During this segment, Huma asked about how they had tea made out of an elephant's stool.

Bear Grylls asked Akshay Kumar if it was too bad to taste. The latter revealed that he was not worried so much because he already used to take cow's urine every day due to Ayurvedic reasons. While Huma Qureshi got a bit shocked, Bear Grylls said that he has to admit, not many of the guests on his show would say the same thing. It must have been a holiday for the actor, joked Grylls.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Varun Is Glad The Actor Is Spending His Birthday On Sets

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will feature as a guest on Bear Gryll's Into the Wild reality show which is produced by Discovery channel. The show is about surviving in the wild relying purely on their instincts and survival skills. It involves eating out of nature and sustaining themselves with whatever they can forage. Akshay Kumar's episode with Bear Grylls will premiere on September 11 on Discover+ at 8 pm while it will air on Discover channel on September 14 at 8 pm.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar on Instagram had posted a preview of the show. It showed Bear meeting up with Akshay in a dense jungle and the two embark on their wild adventure. Akshay climbs trees to figure out their location, drinks tea made out of an elephant's stool and also talks about their lives.

In the caption to the video, Akshay Kumar wrote how he found "brotherhood" with the adventure host. He described themselves as "two fitness enthusiasts" who are taking a stroll through one of the most dangerous forests in India. Talking about Grylls, he wrote, "@beargrylls is and always will be the 'Man of the Wild', I'm over the moon to have been chosen to do what I wish I could do with my kids every day, and that's explore our beautiful lands!". Take a look:

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Reacts To A Fan Who Shared An Autograph Signed By The Actor In 1991

Also Read: Paresh Rawal's Birthday Wishes For His 'Hera Pheri' Co-star Akshay Kumar Are 'on Point'

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Gets Injured While Performing A Unique Stunt Taught By Bear Grylls: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.