Akshay Kumar Enjoys Intense Volleyball Session With ITBP Jawans At Dehradun Camp; Watch

Versatile actor and fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp at Dehradun. The actor was shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan in Uttarakhand along with actor Rakul Preet Singh. Post his shooting, the actor visited the ITBP jawans and played a volleyball match with them.

Several pictures and videos of the actor playing volleyball with the jawans have been surfacing on social media. During the match, the actor met Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP, and personnel of the Force at the Seemadwar ITBP campus and talked to their family members and children. He also interacted with their families and Kendriya Vidyalaya students during his visit. Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP, felicitated the actor on his visit.

Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with ITBP jawans

The pictures showed the actor clad in a green sweatshirt and lowers playing enthusiastically with the soldiers. At some point of time in the video, the actor was seen throwing the ball hard against the jawans in order to score a point. Apart from the match, the spectators were seen hooting for the Jawans and the actor, who played the match with great sportsman spirit.

The official Twitter handle of ITBP also shared glimpses of the event on the micro-blogging site while thanking the actor for shelling out some time from his hectic schedule. Towards the end of the match, the Good Newwz actor thanked the ITBP personnel for their devotion to duty and safeguarding the motherland with great sincerity.

Apart from the match, a special program was also organized for the actor where HC Arjun Kheriyal sang Teri Mitti from Kumar's film Kesari, on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a dance performance.

हिमवीरों के साथ अक्षय...

Filmstar Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with #Himveers at ITBP Seemadwar, Dehradun & interacted with jawans, families & students of Kendriya Vidyalaya today. Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP felicitated the actor. Sh Nilabh Kishore, IG N Frontier ITBP also seen. pic.twitter.com/2gZQIIpZGL — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has been shooting for his upcoming film in Mussories and parts of Dehradun for quite some time now. In fact, looking at his illustrious career graph, the actor has also been roped in as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. The decision came after he met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence in Dehradun on February 7 while discussing the state’s development.

IMAGE: Republic World