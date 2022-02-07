Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Enjoys Snow In Mussorie Amid 'Ratsasan' Shoot; 'What Else Is Being In Love?'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar dropped a video in which he could be seen enjoying the snowfall from the window of a moving vehicle. See post here.

Swati Singh
Swati Singh
Akshay Kumar

Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram


Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is smitten by the beauty of Uttarakhand and the actor's latest social media post is proof. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay dropped a video in which he could be seen enjoying the snowfall from the window of a moving vehicle.

Akshay Kumar is currently in Mussorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay shared the same video from his official Twitter handle. The Rowdy Rathore actor captioned the clip, "What else is being in love?! We call Uttarakhand Devbhoomi for a reason. Have shot in the most exotic locations in the world but Mussoorie - लाखों मिले, कोई भी ना तुम सा मिला ♥️ (sic)".

Akshay met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence in Dehradun this morning. During his meet with the actor, the Dhami told ANI that the actor has been roped in as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. 

Akshay Kumar meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The CM and the actor spoke on various topics related to the benefit of the state and making it a shooting friendly one. During the visit, the actor was spotted wearing the traditional cap of the state. Apart from this, he was welcomed with a shawl along with a painting of all the gates of the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

For the past few days, the Toilet actor has been shooting for his upcoming film, Ratsasan, in Mussorie. Recently, the actor was spotted shooting for the film in St George's College and Barlow Ganj's main market in Mussoorie with Rakul Preet Singh. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. The original Tamil film was directed by Ram Kumar.

Ratsasan is about the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer. Apart from Mussoorie, the shooting will also take place in Dehradun for only three to four days. The actor began the shooting after wrapping up another upcoming film Ram Setu that stars Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. He will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey, also starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram)

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Mussoorie, Bachchan Pandey
First Published:
