Akshay Kumar Feels Nostalgic While Shooting Running Sequence In Chandni Chowk

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar often reminisces about his childhood and younger days in Delhi. Shooting for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan also brought a wave of memories to the actor. He shared how he was reminded of his childhood days while shooting a running scene in Chandni Chowk.

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram handle to share a clip from his Raksha Bandhan shoot. In the clip, the actor was dressed in a brown shirt and camel coloured trousers. In the caption, he mentioned, the morning shoot took him back to his childhood memories. He wrote, "Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old[sic]."

Akshay Kumar reminisces about "Ratlam Ki Galiyaan"

This was not the first time Akshay Kumar had reminisced about his childhood. Recently, the actor recollected some memories from his childhood summer vacation. Ahead of Bell Bottom's release, Akshay Kumar left for London to start filming his upcoming film Cinderella. The actor quarantined himself for a few days. When he stepped out, he went cycling amidst the green surroundings. London's green streets reminded the Sooryavanshi actor of his childhood vacations to Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Sharing a photo, he wrote, "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan[sic]."

Details about Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film. The film is being helmed by Anand L Rai and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters[sic]." The film's plot is expected to showcase the heart-tugging bond between a brother and his sisters. The film also casts Sehejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

