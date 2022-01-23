Akshay Kumar, known to be one of the busiest stars in Bollywood, seems to be enjoying his recent time off work. The actor recently expressed his excitement at witnessing a tiger at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, a trip co-inciding with his wedding anniversary celebrations with his wife, author Twinkle Khanna.

A highlight of his recent holiday has been his experience spending time with animals or watching them move around in the rural areas of the country. In his recent post, the Hera Pheri star fed goats and shared his delight about the happiness in the 'little things.'

Akshay Kumar 'grateful to God' for blessings to spend little things in life like feeding goats

Akshay shared a video on Instagram on Sunday where he could not contain his happiness on feeding grass to the goats. The sight of the animals climbing on him to eat the grass from his hands saw him extremely delighted.

The 54-year-old shared that such 'little things' were giving him 'big happiness'. He thanked the Almighty for every single day where they were alive in the midst of nature and asked, "What more can we ask from the almighty?"

He summed up his post with the hashtag 'Attitude of Gratitude' to encourage his fans to also follow the motto.

His post received love from netizens who posted heart emojis, and among them were celebrities like actor-dancer Dharmesh Yelande and producer Warda Nadiadwala.

Akshay Kumar's time with animals

This is Akshay's fourth post with animals this month. He had first posted a video of his playing time with dogs. The next three videos seemed to be from his trip to the Ranthambore National Park.

In one of them, he was accompanied by his daughter Nitara, as they fed cows and the other was of him recording the tiger during their safari trip.

At that time too, he had expressed his gratitude to God for such 'incredible places' where they could show their kids the animals and feel the breeze of natural surroundings.

On the professional front, Akshay recently starred in the love triangle Atrangi Re. He will next star in Bachchan Pandey, which has been confirmed for March 18 release.

He has numerous other films in his kitty like Prithviraj, which was to release in January, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, among others.