Akshay Kumar Flies Back From UK After His Mother Gets Hospitalized In Mumbai: Report

Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar flew back from the UK to tend his ailing mother admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actor was last seen in the thriller mystery film Bell Bottom which became the first major Hindi movie to get a theatrical release amidst the prevailing restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic. His mother, reportedly, was unwell for the past few days and was promptly admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The actor's mother Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. The 53-year-old was shooting for his upcoming movie Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks. Upon hearing about his mother's condition, the actor was quick to leave his shoot and fly back to Mumbai to look after his ailing mother. However, the actor asked the producers of the movie to not stop the filming and advised them to shoot scenes that do not require his presence.

The actor is known to being extremely close to his mother. Although the actor likes to remain tight-lipped about his personal life, the actor dedicated an adorable post to his mother on the occasion of mother's day by sharing a sweet picture. He also wrote, 'Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay ♥️'.

