Akshay Kumar Gains 5 Kilos For Upcoming Movie 'Raksha Bandhan' By Aanand L Rai

Actor Akshay Kumar has put on a few extra kilos for his role in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan and has no complaints about it as he enjoys eating the 'Halwa' cooked by his mother. Maintaining strong standards of fitness throughout his career, the actor had to bulk up for his role in Aanand L Rai’s next. Interestingly, with his huge lineup of films, the actor had to lose six kilos to look leaner as a cop for Sooryavanshi.

Speaking about his natural process of gaining 5 kilos for the movie and calling her mother's Halwa a blessing, the actor said "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing". The actor will play a character from Delhi in Aanand L's next.

The actor earlier last month took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him with Aanand and Raksha Bandhan co-star Bhumi Pednekar. In the candid picture, all three of them can be sitting and laughing. He captioned the picture "When you are happy, it shows 😁 And indeed we are…to have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan 🙌🏻". Bhumi and Akshay have previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

More about the upcoming projects of Bollywood's Khiladi

The actor would be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha in Raksha Bandhan, for which the whole team is currently shooting in Mumbai. The actresses will play the role of his sisters in the film. Meanwhile, Akshay is waiting for the release of his other film Sooryavanshi, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The cop drama, which was slated to release sometime this year, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar has already teamed up with Aanand L Rai with a special role in Atrangi Re. The upcoming romantic drama film will also see Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Produced by T-Series with music composed by A.R Rahman, the movie is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

(Source-ANI)

