Akshay Kumar Gets Teary-eyed At A Show After Sister Alka's Message, Speaks On Their Bond

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his disciplined mannerism when it comes to his craft, has a plethora of films lined up in his kitty. The actor who works around the year on films on interesting subjects is gearing up for the release of his next Raksha Bandhan. The film is based on yet another important subject which is the bond between a brother and sister.

The film directed by Aanand.L.Rai reunites Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pedenkar after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar who has been promoting the film, recently got emotional after he appeared on a show as a special guest. The actor was left teary-eyed after he received a special message from his sister Alka.

Akshay Kumar gets emotional on a singing show

Akshay appeared as a special guest on the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2, during which he received an audio message from Alka. The promo video shared by Sony showed contestant Rituraj singing Kishore Kumar's song, Phoolon Ka Taron Ka. During the performance, an audio message from Akshay's sister is being played. Addressing him as ‘Raju’, she says in Punjabi, “I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, and friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything.”

Akshay who could not fight his tears expressed what his sister means to him and the family. “We used to live in a small house. After the arrival of this goddess, our lives changed. There is no bigger relationship than that with a sister,” said the actor on the show.

The film Raksha Bandha which is the story of a doting brother, who keeps his own impending wedding on hold, to get his four sisters married, is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth play the role of Akshay's four sisters in the film. Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Akshay's love interest It is set to clash with Aamir Khan’s long-time pending drama Laal Singh Chaddha.

