Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj's trailer was launched on Monday, May 9, with a grand event in Mumbai. While Akshay spoke about the film at length during his interaction with the media, the actor got teary-eyed remembering his late mother Aruna Bhatia. The Sooryavanshi star wished that his mom could be around to see him play the role of the glorious king Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar remembers late mother Aruna Bhatia at Prithviraj trailer launch

Describing Prithviraj as an 'educational film', the actor during the media interaction at the trailer launch iterated how every child should watch it for getting a better understanding of history. "Today, I want every child, not just in India but in the world to watch the film. It is an educational film. You would want to show your kids what Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's story was. I am extremely proud to work in the film," he mentioned.

Remembering his mom, Kumar added, "I wish my mother... If she was here, she would have been so proud." He also stated, "I want to say that in my 30 years of career, I am doing such a big historical for the first time," and added, "Mera jeevan safal hogaya ke mujhe yeh mauka mila."

For the uninitiated, Akshay's mother passed away on September 8 last year, just a day before his 54th birthday. She had been unwell and was battling for her life in the ICU.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar, and Manushi Chhillar making heads turn at Prithviraj's Trailer launch, as reported by pap account Varinder Chawla.

More about Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay plays the eponymous character alongside an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be released on June 3, 2022, after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AKSHAYKUMAR/ VARINDER CHAWLA)