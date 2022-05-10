Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming period drama film Prithviraj alongside the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film will see Akshay stepping into the shoes of the Rajput warrior king, Prithviraj Chauhan.

The Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer's trailer was launched on Monday, May 9, at a grand event in Mumbai. During the trailer launch event, Akshay addressed several questions asked by the media personnel, but the Bell Bottom actor's epic response to one of the questions garnered all the attention.

Akshay Kumar was asked about Prithviraj Chauhan's birthplace at the trailer launch

Prithviraj is one of the most awaited films of the year. Recently, at the trailer launch event of the period drama, Akshay Kumar was asked about the birthplace of the king. Akshay's epic response to the question won the hearts of millions of his fans.

The reporter asked, “Where was Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan from- Gujarat or Rajasthan?”. To this, Akshay said that what matters is he is from India. The Kesari actor stated-

“I think Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was from Hindustan. He was from Hindustan, and I will only say that these things don’t matter, he was from Hindustan no matter where he lived, he was the son of Bharat Mata and that is more important than anything. After seeing Britishers divide and rule on us, at least now, we should now understand. Let’s leave the question about where he was from, how he was, the most important thing is that he was from our country and that is enough”

More about the film Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing the titular role and Manushi Chhillar in the role of his wife, Sanyogita. Apart from them, the film will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will hit the big screens on June 3, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar