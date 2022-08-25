Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Cuttputlli, which is slated to hit the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar, on September 2, 2022. The actors are currently on a promotional blitz a week ahead of the release of the film. Now, on August 25, the Raksha Bandhan actor dropped a hilarious video featuring him and Singh which took netizens into splits.

Akshay Kumar fools Rakul Preet in hilarious video

Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen pranking the Runway 34 actor. The two could be seen strolling together at the beginning of the clip, which is set to the tune of the film's first song Saathiya. While walking, Rakul and Akshay come across a watery puddle. In order to help her cross the puddle, Akshay finds a solution to the issue right away and arranges bricks in front of her.

Rakul Preet Singh, who makes it to the centre of the puddle, is fooled by the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star as the latter takes the brick and throws it into the water, following which dirty water sprays all over her. He says a famous line from the film, "Killer ke saath power nahi, mind game khelna chahiye (one should play mind games, not power games with a killer)". The 31-year-old then chases the Bachchhan Paandey actor so as to take revenge.

Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "It was all fun and games until someone decided to play mind games Make your fun reels with a twist on #Saathiya Looking forward to sharing the best ones". Netizens were quick to drop funny reactions to the post, as evident from the comments section. A fan wrote, "Miracle miracle (in end )", with a laughing emoticon, another fan wrote, "Great sir", while others dropped hearts to the clip.

More about the film

As the film is inching closer to marking its digital release, the makers recently unveiled its first romantic track Saathiya. In the track, Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh could be seen romancing as they donned some trendy outfits. Watch the video here:

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli will see Akshay Kumar alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, while Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh are backing the movie.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar