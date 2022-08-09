Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Hails Bhumi Pednekar As 'secure Actor' For Doing 'Raksha Bandhan'; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar shared a tweet appreciating his co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The 'Samrat Prithviraj' actor shared why the latter was 'secure' to take up the film.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently involved in the promotions of his film Raksha Bandhan, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, alongside Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb, who play the 'Khiladi's on-screen sisters. While the film revolves around the story of a brother-sister bond, the other part of his life involves his love story. Bhumi plays Akshay's character Lala's love interest in the film. The Samrat Prithviraj star recently took to Twitter and appreciated his co-star Bhumi for taking up the film despite it being majorly about the sisters.

Akshay Kumar tweets about Bhumi Pednekar being a secure actor to do Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar shared a tweet appreciating his co-star and friend Bhumi Pednekar. The former praised the work of the Badhaai Do actor by stating that only a 'secure actor' could take up such a role, when the focus was on the sisters. "My appreciation and respect for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar have gone up so much. Takes a very secure actor to agree to do a film titled #RakshaBandhan that features 4 sisters. Watch our story unfold in 2 days. Book your tickets now". Here, take a look at the post:

Akshay and Bhumi are reuniting after a gap of five years post starring in the hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay has been treating fans with various fun-filled moments from the promotions. In one of them, he could be seen revisiting his childhood memories by playing the game 'Chidiya Ud' on a private jet. The 54-year-old was seen saying, "Chidiya ud, kabutar ud, bhains ud, mein uda" as he pointed out of his co-stars lifting her finger, after which the team shared laughs together. 

Raksha Bandhan is directed by Aanand L Rai and has been produced by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios. In a major clash, the family drama will be releasing alongside Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, and has been directed by Advait Chandan. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

