Akshay Kumar 'honoured' To Play Major General Ian Cardozo In 'Gorkha'; Unveils First Looks

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share the first looks at his upcoming biographical war film titled Gorkha based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo. The actor is on a roll with delivering blockbuster patriotic movies this year with Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom opening to rave reviews in August. Akshay will essay the role of an officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles), Major General Ian Cardozo.

On October 15, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram to give his fans an exciting first glimpse at his look from the upcoming war film Gorkha. In one of the posters, the actor wielded a weapon in his hand while he lets out a war cry with his fellow soldiers behind him. In another poster, he held the weapon up to cover half of his face whilst holding a stern look. The 54-year-old stated that he feels honoured to essay the role. He wrote,

''Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.''

The movie is based on the life of the legendary Major General Ian Cardozo AVSM SM, the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade. During the final days of the 1971 war, he had stepped on a landmine which resulted in his leg amputation. The movie is helmed by National award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, with Akshay reuniting with Aanand L Rai for the third time who produced the film along with Himanshu Sharma.

Fresh off the success of Bell Bottom, the actor is already packed with several movies lined up for a release. Recently, he wrapped up the filming of Aanand L Rai's directorial film Raksha Bandhan starring alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also finished filming for Production 41 and is currently gearing up for Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. He is slated to appear in films like Cinderella, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bachchan Pandey.

