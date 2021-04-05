Akshay Kumar Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With COVID-19; Shares Statement

After announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis, Akshay Kumar informed that he got hospitalised as a precautionary measure. He also conveyed his gratitude for the warm wishes. The actor shared that the prayers of well-wishers were ‘working’.

Akshay Kumar hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment

Akshay shared that he was ‘doing fine’ but decided to get admitted in a hospital on medical advice. The Khiladi star added that he hoped to be back home soon.

Recently, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had also been hospitalised as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19.

Akshay Kumar had announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had stated that he had decided to undergo home quarantine and sought medical care. He also urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested, while writing that he will be in 'action' soon.

Bollywood stars in COVID-19 net as cases rise in Mumbai

Akshay had been shooting for the movie Ram Setu in Mumbai for the past few days. He is working opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the movie. As per reports, 45 members of the crew of the Abhishek Sharma directorial have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Among the other stars of the film industry, who are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 include Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal. Ranbir Kapoor was one of those who recovered from the illness recently.

Mumbai is witnessing a challenging rise in COVID-19 cases at the moment, as the city notched the highest-ever 11,163 cases on Sunday. Maharashtra also registered a record 57,074 daily cases on Sunday. The state government issued a new set of restrictions, which include a weekend lockdown, closure of restaurants, gyms, malls, theatres, among others, apart from the ongoing night curfew, that will start from Monday 8PM.