Akshay Kumar Jokes About Vicky-Katrina's Wedding On TKSS, Says 'Kit-Kat Khayi Hogi'; Watch

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show depicted an entertaining banter of Akshay Kumar and the cast of Atrangi Re with the TKSS team. The crowd was left in splits when Akshay Kumar gave a witty reply to the TKSS team member, Kiku Sharda's made-up story about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Watch the full video ahead-

Akshay Kumar's KitKat dialogue leaves audience in splits

During the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, as the host, Kapil Sharma welcomed Akshay Kumar, Anand L Rai and Sara Ali Khan, they depicted fun and interesting banter about Vicky and Katrina's wedding. It began when Kiku Sharda came on stage and told the whole made-up story around visiting Rajasthan to attend a high-profile wedding.

He further stated "Maine kabhi aisi shaadi nai dekhi kyuki unhone dekhni hi nai di (he had never seen such an amazing wedding because they didn't let him see the wedding). He even quipped that the wedding finally ended 'Kaushal [kushal] Mangal.'

Kiku's act left the fans laughing out loud but Akshay Kumar's reply grabbed all the attention. Akshay then asked him whether he ate 'KitKat' at the wedding or not. "KitKat khaya hoga?" he asked.

On the other hand, the team of Atrangi Re also had a fun conversation with some of the audience members along with Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek. Have a look-

More about Atrangi Re

Directed by Anand L Rai, Atrangi Re is one of the highly-anticipated musical romantic dram films that will feature Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead with many other stars essaying pivotal roles in the film. The popular cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar as Sajjad Ali, Dhanush as Vishu, Sara Ali Khan as Rinku Sooryavanshi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Hayathi while there are many other actors whose names are yet to be revealed. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on 14 February 2021, however, it was later postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The film is now slated to surface on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December 2021 in Hindi and Tamil languages.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial