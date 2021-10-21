Akshay Kumar, Kangana & Others Celebrate As India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccination Milestone

India achieved a major milestone against its battle with COVID-19 as COVID-19 doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

India is currently ahead of the other nations as it inoculated its entire eligible population against COVID-19. Several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan and more celebrated as India crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone.

On October 21, India inoculated its entire eligible population against COVID-19. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to celebrate the feat. Kumar wrote, "Incredibly proud day for India as we crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone. A billion thanks@narendramodi ji, and to every frontline worker. जो दूसरे देश सोच भी नहीं सकते वो कर दिखाया। गर्व है। #VaccineCentury".

Incredibly proud day for India as we crossed the 100 crore vaccination milestone. A billion thanks @narendramodi ji, and to every frontline worker. जो दूसरे देश सोच भी नहीं सकते वो कर दिखाया। गर्व है। #VaccineCentury — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 21, 2021

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of posts as she celebrated India's feat. As she shared the post she wrote, "Congratulations" with an emoji of India's flag. Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram and wrote, " Wow, work well done".

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video as he celebrated India's feat. He said, " Namaskar everyone, India has completed 100 crore vaccinations and India became the first country to achieve this milestone." He went on to thank all the health care workers and doctors for helping India achieve the milestone and also congratulated them. As he shared the video, he accompanied it with a caption that was written in Hindi. He wrote, "Verified 100 crore Indians have been vaccinated. This is a very big achievement! For this, many congratulations and hail to the countrymen, to the medical workers, to the government and to the country! This is new India. It is not like that."

India's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16 with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2 while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@kanganaranaut