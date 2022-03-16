Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon Attend 'Bachchhan Paandey' Special Screening In Delhi; See Pics

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are currently busy promoting their upcoming highly anticipated actioner Bachchhan Paandey. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to release on March 18, 2022, in theatres. With the release date inching closer, the cast of the movie has started ramping up their promotions as they attend various events across the country.

With their frequent appearances at promotional events, Kumar and Sanon have managed to raise the bar with their trendy fashionable outfits. The duo's latest stop was in Delhi where they stepped out in elegant attires. See the pictures here.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Delhi for 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Taking to his Instagram on March 16, Akshay Kumar posted a video of the special screening of Bachchhan Paandey with Kriti Sanon. The 54-year-old wore a stylish collared shirt paired with black pants. On the other hand, 31-year-old Sanon stunned in a blue body-hugging dress paired with high heels. The duo

'Bachchhan Paandey' release date, cast and more

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the Farhad Samji directorial film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. Set to release on March 18, the film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda which was also inspired by A Dirty Carnival, the 2006 South Korean film. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Akshay Kumar opened up about his titular character which is shown in an evil light.

He stated, ''I have realised that the villain has a good role and there is a lot of substance to his character as opposed to the hero, who only wins in the last 10 minutes of the film. It was fun to play the role,'' The seasoned actor also dished on film releases during the pandemic by stating, ''We should pray that everyone's films work and that the auditoriums remain packed, that's the most important thing. The industry has suffered terribly in the last two-and-a-half-years.''

He also added, ''Films of so many people are stuck and the interest amount is mounting. My own film 'Sooryavanshi' was ready but could release only after one-and-a-half years. I hope that the films run, which is important for us.''

IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon