Akshay Kumar Lauds R Madhavan's Son Vedaant For Bagging Gold & Silver Medal At Danish Open

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan topped headlines after he bagged a second medal - a gold in the 800m men's freestyle event at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. He had previously won a silver for India on Friday in the 1500m freestyle category. Proud dad R Madhavan took to social media to congratulate his son while sharing his happiness on his son's accomplishments. Now, many celebs from the Bollywood fraternity including Akshay Kumar have lauded the fast-rising Indian swimmer's performance at the Danish Open.

Akshay Kumar praises R Madhavan's son Vedaant

After Vedaant's silver victory, the 3 Idiots actor took to Twitter to share the news of his son and another Indian athlete Sajan Prakash's victory at the tournament. R Madhavan expressed that he is both 'overwhelmed' and 'humbled' after witnessing his son's achievements. He wrote, "With all your blessings & Gods grace@swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud". Now, when Vedaant has bagged a gold medal for India, R Madhavan wrote, "GOLD…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team".

With all your blessings & Gods grace🙏🙏 @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2022

Reacting to the development, Khiladi star Akshay Kumar extended congratulations to fellow actor R Madhavan as she also praised the performances of both the athletes. He tweeted, "These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it’s an amazing feeling as a parent,@ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations".

These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it’s an amazing feeling as a parent, @ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations 👏🏻 https://t.co/o9IsNW5ZJ8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 17, 2022

South star Keerthy Suresh also took to Twitter to share that the victory of Veedant Madhavan is 'inspirational' for everyone. She wrote "Kudos to the champion @VedaantMadhavan Your achievement is an inspiration to all. Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir".

Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVW5dV9yUe — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 18, 2022

Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu and Siddharth Malhotra were among other celebrities who shared their wishes for R Madhavan and his son. Bipasha Basu wrote, "So proud God bless him. More power to him". Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Many many congratulations maddy". Valimai actor Huma Qureshi hailed Veedant as a champion and wrote, "Congratulations to the champ !! So proud". Take a look at their reactions below:

So proud ❤️God bless him. More power to him❤️ https://t.co/RB5M94W7mg — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) April 17, 2022

Congratulations to the champ !! So proud 🇮🇳 https://t.co/PJvyOYfRte — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 18, 2022

Many many congratulations maddy 🤗🤗 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) April 17, 2022

Congratulations to @ActorMadhavan for superb performance by his son vedant in prestigious international swimming competition. Worthy son of a worthy father. Keep it up vedant — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) April 17, 2022

