Akshay Kumar Lauds R Madhavan's Son Vedaant For Bagging Gold & Silver Medal At Danish Open

R Madhavan's son Vedaant has bagged a silver and gold medal for India at the Danish Open. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and others extended best wishes for them.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan topped headlines after he bagged a second medal - a gold in the 800m men's freestyle event at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. He had previously won a silver for India on Friday in the 1500m freestyle category. Proud dad R Madhavan took to social media to congratulate his son while sharing his happiness on his son's accomplishments. Now, many celebs from the Bollywood fraternity including Akshay Kumar have lauded the fast-rising Indian swimmer's performance at the Danish Open.

Akshay Kumar praises R Madhavan's son Vedaant

After Vedaant's silver victory, the 3 Idiots actor took to Twitter to share the news of his son and another Indian athlete Sajan Prakash's victory at the tournament. R Madhavan expressed that he is both 'overwhelmed' and 'humbled' after witnessing his son's achievements. He wrote, "With all your blessings & Gods grace@swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud". Now, when Vedaant has bagged a gold medal for India, R Madhavan wrote, "GOLD…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today it’s a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team". 

Reacting to the development, Khiladi star Akshay Kumar extended congratulations to fellow actor R Madhavan as she also praised the performances of both the athletes. He tweeted, "These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it’s an amazing feeling as a parent,@ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations".

South star Keerthy Suresh also took to Twitter to share that the victory of Veedant Madhavan is 'inspirational' for everyone. She wrote "Kudos to the champion @VedaantMadhavan Your achievement is an inspiration to all. Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy @ActorMadhavan sir".

Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu and Siddharth Malhotra were among other celebrities who shared their wishes for R Madhavan and his son. Bipasha Basu wrote, "So proud God bless him. More power to him". Meanwhile, Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Many many congratulations maddy". Valimai actor Huma Qureshi hailed Veedant as a champion and wrote, "Congratulations to the champ !! So proud". Take a look at their reactions below:

