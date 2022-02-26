Akshay Kumar Lauds UP Police For Using 'Bachchhan Paandey' Trailer To Warn Against Crime

Like almost every other business, the film industry has also gone through a major struggle amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But now, after a long wait, films have made their way back to theatres. The makers of Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, which is all set to release in theatres this Holi, March 18, 2022, had recently dropped the trailer. The trailer of the film presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy, and crime. The trailer features Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top-class act.

UP Police spreads awareness against crimes by using Bachchhan Paandey trailer

Meanwhile, the UP Police has lauded the trailer of Bachchhan Pandey as they took to their Twitter handle and dropped a video that has some glimpses of the film's trailer with background music. The text in the description reads, "UP Police Studio presents Reel Life Cut to Real Life. It also has a mention of some of the places in UP which have high-crime rates like Shamli, Auraiya, Sambhal, Firozabad, Saharanpur, etc, with some blury glimpses of the criminals. UP Police wrote with the video, "भाई हो या गॉडफादर, भौकाल और भय सिर्फ़ क़ानून का चलेगा! #ArmslengthFromCrime", meaning, "Brother or Godfather, fear and fear will only follow the law."

Lauding the efforts made by UP Police for spreading awareness, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and shared the video as he wrote, "क्या बात ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे! Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen #BachchhanPaandey."

क्या बात👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻

ये तो सच है कि क़ानून आगे, बाक़ी सब पीछे!

Hats off to your creativity @UPPolice. Hope you like and watch our creativity on the big screen👍🏻 #BachchhanPaandey https://t.co/EivaFfw9nF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2022

More on 'Bachchhan Pandey'

Akshay Kumar is excited to bring forth a unique, quirky story with long-time friend Sajid Nadiadwala. The Sooryavanshi actor recently issued a statement and said, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

The film stars Akshay Kumar as Bachchan Paandey, including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar