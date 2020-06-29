Akshay Kumar Talks About His Life During Lockdown, Says 'never Stayed At Home For So Long'

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down film productions all over the globe. In India, the lockdown imposed by the government of India has stalled all film and TV production in the country. Even films that were set to release in theatres were delayed due to the pandemic. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Akshay Kumar opened up about his life during the lockdown. The actor revealed that this was the first time in his entire career that he has been at home for so long.

Akshay Kumar on his life during the COVID-19 lockdown in India

In an interaction with a news portal, Akshay Kumar revealed that he would have easily made two to three films in the time he has spent at home during the lockdown. Most celebs have stayed in their homes for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further discussing how he spends his time during the lockdown, Akshay Kumar stated that he played a lot of games with his family, watched a lot of shows with his wife, and baked with his son.

Akshay Kumar also added that he made a few ads as well while sitting at home. The actor also missed theatres and the magic of the ‘first-day first show’ during the pandemic. He added that everyone must be missing theatres right now. He then talked about how he used to go with his family to theatres to watch new films when he was a kid.

Finally, the superstar thanked all his fans for giving his all their love and support. Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sooryavanshi, was also affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sooryavanshi was initially set to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed once the lockdown was imposed. The film will reportedly release in July 2020 if the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also set to feature in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana, titled Laxmmi Bomb. The movie stars Akshay Kumar alongside Kiara Advani and is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

[Promo from Akshay Kumar Instagram]

