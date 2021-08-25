Akshay Kumar Makes 'Bell Bottom' Team Shake A Leg On The Sets, Lara Dutta Shares BTS Video

Akshay Kumar latest action thriller film Bell Bottom was recently released in theatres on August 19. The lead actor Lara Dutta took to her Instagram and shared a fun behind the scene (BTS) video from the sets of the movie. In the video, Lara Dutta along with other cast members was seen dancing to the tunes of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar & Lara Dutta dance on sets of Bell Bottom

Lara Dutta, who plays the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the movie, shared a BTS from the sets of Bell Bottom. In the video, Akshay Kumar could be seen making the cast and crew members including Lara, dance in between the shots. Taking this to her Instagram handle, Lara wrote, "Madam mission successful raha! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to his tune!!. Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! @akshaykumar #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!!."

More about actioner Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar plays an undercover agent who goes by the code name ‘Bellbottom’, who is brought in for a covert rescue operation after a plane is hijacked and plans a covert operation to rescue the Indian citizens stuck on the hijacked plane. Vaani Kapoor plays his wife while Huma Qureshi is one of his team members in Dubai. Bell Bottom is inspired by the real-life hijacking events in India by Khalistani separatists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.

Lara Dutta shares her personal connection with Indira Gandhi

Lara Dutta in an interview with Pinkvilla shared her personal connection with the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The actor made the shocking revelation that her father, Wing Commander LK Dutta, was Indira Gandhi’s personal pilot. He had flown her many times and knew her personally. Dutta had taken to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself alongside Indira Gandhi's and wrote that her role in Bell Bottom will remain the most memorable one. She wrote, "Recreating these moments gave me goosebumps on set!! This will always remain a most memorable role and opportunity for me."

(Image: Lara Dutta Instagram and PTI)