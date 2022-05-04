Starting from his debut film Saugandh in 1991 to the upcoming Prithviraj, versatile actor Akshay Kumar has undoubtedly come a long way in the Indian film industry. Giving back-to-back hit films and commercial entertainers, Bollywood's Khiladi has been a top favourite of every director and production house to collaborate with. Given the popularity and massive fan following that the actor claims, Akshay Kumar recently marked yet another milestone in his career as completed 30 years in cinema.

On the special day, Kumar penned a special post on Twitter and thanked his fans for showering love all these years. Furthermore, the actor also received a beautiful gift from the production house of his forthcoming film Prithviraj. Akshay's next film will mark former Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut where she will be seen playing the role of Princess Sanyukta.

Akshay Kumar celebrates 30 years in cinema

On the joyous occasion, the actor reacted to the post by the production house of his next film who shared a video while surprising Akshay with a beautiful gift. The actor unveiled a portrait of his character as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The interesting part of the portrait was that it was made with all the posters of the films that the actor has done in these 30 years.

From Naam Shabana, Khiladi, and Housefull franchise and many more projects that the actor has been a part of, were added to the portrait. While looking at it, Akshay, who seemingly got emotional, looked back at his journey in the industry and shared some anecdotes. "I remember Saugandh was my first film and now it has been 30 years. I shot my first sequence in Ooty and it was an action shot with Bob Cristo."

Akshay Kumar marks 30 years in cinema

Akshay, who enjoys a great fan following, wrote, "30 years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June."

Prithviraj Chauhan is slated to hit the screens on June 3. The highly anticipated film is based on Prithviraj Rao, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

Meanwhile, apart from Prithviraj, the Bachchan Paandey star will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfie, Soorarai Pottru Remake, Gorkha, and more.

IMAGE: Twitter/YRF