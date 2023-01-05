Akshay Kumar Meets Adityanath In Mumbai, Says Bollywood Awaiting Opening Of UP Film City

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed the upcoming film city in the northern state.

The meeting at a city hotel where Yogi Adityanath arrived earlier in the day for a Mumbai visit lasted for 35 minutes, said a statement from the UP CM's office.

Kumar urged Adityanath to watch his latest film "Ram Setu" and said the Hindi film industry was keenly awaiting the (opening of) film city which the Uttar Pradesh government is developing as it will provide a new alternative, the statement said.

The chief minister noted that films play an important role in creating social awareness and promoting social and national causes, it said.

Filmmakers should give importance to the issues of social and national consciousness while selecting subjects, Adityanath added.

His government will soon unveil a new film policy with single window clearance system, Adityanath said.

The film city of Uttar Pradesh will be of global standards, he said.

Adityanath also invited Akshay Kumar to visit Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)