Actor Akshay Kumar who has been shooting in Uttarakhand for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan, met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence in Dehradun this morning. The actor has not only been known to entertain fans with his impeccable craft but is always looked up to as a fitness enthusiast and an icon. During his meet with the actor, the CM told ANI that the actor has been roped in as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand.

For the past few days, Bollywood’s Khiladi star has been shooting for his upcoming film in Mussorie. The actor was spotted shooting for the film in St George's College and Barlow Ganj's main market in Mussoorie with Rakul Preet Singh. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. The actor began the shooting after wrapping up another upcoming film Ram Setu that stars Nushrratt Bharuccha along with Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Now, while shooting for the next film in Uttarakhand, the actor met the CM where the two spoke on various topics related to the benefit of the state and making it a shooting friendly one. During the visit, the actor was spotted wearing the traditional cap of the state. Apart from this, he was welcomed with a shawl along with a painting of all the gates of the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Actor Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM residence in Dehradun this morning. pic.twitter.com/eUttdJNBGk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2022

While speaking to ANI, CM Pushkar revealed that they had given Akshay Kumar a proposal and he has happily accepted it and has also agreed to be the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. “We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand,’ Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI. We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pic.twitter.com/gYdHvwA7G3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2022

Earlier, various pictures and videos of the actor shooting in the state had gone viral that showed him working with Rkul Preet as a cop. According to various media reports, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan is built around a psycho killer, who makes young girls his victims and repeatedly escapes from the police. The original Tamil film was directed by Ram Kumar. Ratsasan is about the hunt for a cold-blooded serial killer. Apart from Mussoorie, the shooting will also take place in Dehradun for only three to four days.

IMAGE: ANI