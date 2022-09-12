Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Mourns Demise Of His Hairdresser Milan Jadhav; Calls Him 'life Of The Set'

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar condoled the demise of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav, who has worked with the superstar for over 15 years.

Akshay Kumar condoled the demise of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav, who worked with the superstar for more than 15 years. In a recent social media post, Akshay lauded Milan's craft and lively presence, adding that he still can't believe his team member passed away. Netizens also expressed grief over Milan's demise, mentioning that the hairstylist was extremely close to the actor and even played small roles in some of his films. 

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, September 12, Akshay shared a throwback picture alongside Milan and wrote, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place."

The actor continued, "The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om Shanti." Take a look. 

Netizens also penned tributes for the late artist, stating that he was like family to the Bollywood superstar. 

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in Cuttputlli alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Chandracahur Singh and Sargun Mehta. He now has films like Ram Setu and Oh My God 2 in the pipeline. 

