Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, September 12, Akshay shared a throwback picture alongside Milan and wrote, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place."

The actor continued, "The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om Shanti." Take a look.

Netizens also penned tributes for the late artist, stating that he was like family to the Bollywood superstar.

Milan was very close to akshay sir. Not only hair dresser, he was like family member of Akki.



Sad yaar watched him in Kapil Sharma show during housefull 4 Promotions and many times spotted with akki sir

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in Cuttputlli alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Chandracahur Singh and Sargun Mehta. He now has films like Ram Setu and Oh My God 2 in the pipeline.

