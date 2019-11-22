Akshay Kumar: Much-appreciated Romantic Songs Featuring The 'Housefull' Actor

Akshay Kumar is known for his work in action and comedy films. He has also worked in a number of romantic films like Andaz and Dhadkan. Here are five much-loved romantic songs featuring Akshay Kumar.

Best love songs featuring Akshay Kumar

1. Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra)

Tip Tip Barsa Paani is a song from 1994 film, Mohra. The song is considered a classic piece even today. The song features Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar dancing in the rain. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan and composed by Viju Shah. It is loved for its composition and romantic nature.

2. Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng)

The song Teri Ore is from the 2008 film Singh Is Kinng. The song features the actors Karina Kaif and Akshay Kumar dancing in exotic locations of Egypt. This song was composed by Pritam and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal. The dance number was loved by fans. Have a look at the video of the song here.

3. Falak Tak (Tashan)

Falak Tak is a song from the 2008 film Tashan. The song features the actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing to romantic music. The song appears when Akshay Kumar’s character starts falling for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Mahalaxmi Iyer. The composition of the song has been done by Vishal Shekhar. The song is loved for its soulful rhythm and lyrics.

4. Sapna Jahan (Brothers)

Sapna Jahan is a famous song from the 2015 film, Brothers. The song features the love story of the characters played by the actors Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Sonu Nigam. It has been composed by the duo Ajay-Atul. The song is much loved for its composition and vocals.

5. Soch Na Sake (Airlift)

Soch Na Sake is a song from the 2016 film, Airlift. The song features Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The song comes up in the film when Akshay Kumar’s character starts missing his wife. The song has been sung by Amaal Malik, Arijit Singh, and Tulsi Kumar. The song has received a lot of love for its lyrics, rhythm, and vocals.

