Akshay Kumar On KK's Sudden Demise; 'Sad We Are Losing A Lot Of Our Singers At Young Age'

Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity who reacted to the tragic news of KK's death and revealed that it was a very shocking thing that happened last night.

IMAGE: PTI/FACEBOOK@KK


Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka  KK's tragic death shook the entire entertainment fraternity. The renowned singer passed away on Tuesday, May 31 at the age of 53. Various reports suggest that the veteran singer died due to cardiac arrest. However, his autopsy will be conducted today to find out the exact cause behind his demise. 

Post the renowned singer's demise, tributes poured in as celebrities took to their social media handles to pay homage to the departed soul. Several celebs also expressed their grief on the sad news. Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity who reacted to the tragic news.

Akshay Kumar opens up on KK's death

In a recent interaction with ANI, while promoting his forthcoming film Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar opened up about KK's death where he revealed that KK played a crucial role in the climax scene of Airlift as it was his powerful voice that made the climax more impactful. Further mourning the loss of the Dil Ibaadat singer, Akshay added-

"He was part of my career, he was a part of my lots of songs... It was a very shocking thing what happened last night. It's very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age."

More about KK's death

The musician reportedly fell ill while performing at a Gurudas College event in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha following which he was rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. As per sources, an 'unnatural death' case has been registered in Kolkata and the post-mortem will be conducted after the police get the consent of the singer's family.

The entire entertainment fraternity as well as the veteran singer's fans are yet to recover from the shock following his untimely demise. Some of his popular songs include Dil Ibaadat, Tadap Tadap, Zara Sa, Khuda Jaane, Dus Bahane and many others.

