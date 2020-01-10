Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal And Other Actor Duos In Bollywood Who Gave Hit Films

Bollywood has given us a number of memorable films that we can enjoy in numerous reruns. But apart from this, the Indian cinema has also made stars out of actors who have displayed powerful performances in their films.

Some actors often end up working on screen together quite frequently as the audiences love to see them together. Here is a list of Bollywood actor duos that have appeared on screen most number of the times.

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have given their funny and comic timing in many films. Reportedly, the duo has appeared in 22 films together. Some of the hit movies of the duo are Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, OMG – Oh My God, Welcome, De Dana Dan and many more. On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi.

Govinda and Kader Khan

Probably one of the most legendary comic films of all time, Coolie No 1 featured Govinda, Kader Khan along with Shakti Kapoor in a lead role. Kader Khan created a splendid comic timing on-screen while playing Hoshiyar Chand in the film.

Moreover, the duo was later seen together in many movies like Saajan Chale Sasural, Apmaan Ki Aag, Dulhe Raja and many more.

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

Having worked in numerous films together, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff share a close bond in real life too. Some of the hit films of the duo are Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Trimurti and many more.

However, fans are waiting for the reunion of the two actors on the big screen. Recently, there were reports that Anil and Jackie are set to reunite in another Subhash Ghai film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shares a strong bond with his Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge co-actor Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood industry saw many hit movies of the duo which include Veer-Zaara, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chahat and many more.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead. While, Anupam Kher's last film was The Accidental Prime Minister, with India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the central character. The film was based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru.

