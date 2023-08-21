Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Shoot For The Great Indian Rescue Song In Leaked Video

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their film The Great Indian Rescue. The movie is the biopic of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Recently, a video of the actors shooting for a dance number from the film has gone viral.

3 things you need to know

The Great Indian Rescue is scheduled to release on October 5, this year.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The movie is based on real-life incidents.

Watch | Leaked video fromThe Great Indian Rescue set

In June, the actors took to their social media accounts to share the release date of the upcoming film The Great Indian Rescue. Recently, a new video surfaced in which Akshay and Parineeti were seen shooting for a song sequence. In the video, the OMG 2 actor could be seen dressed as his character Jaswant Singh Gill. The actor donned a black kurta-pajama set, along with a matching turban and sported a long beard.

Parineeti could be seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. The actress donned a red coloured Patiala suit set. She will be sharing screen space with Kumar for the second time after their 2019 film Kesari.

The Great Indian Resuce to release in October

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his film OMG 2, which has already breached the Rs 100 crore mark in 10 days of release. Following the massive success, trade analyst Sumit Kadel opined that the actor’s next will also reap benefits and is likely to be a hit. Sumit shared that the success of OMG 2 is a good sign for the actor and “Akshay's next is standing on strong grounds."

(Trade analyst Sumit Kadel claims The Great Indian Rescue will do well at the box office | Image: Sumit Kadel/X)

Akshay will essay the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in the film. Gill led India’s first coal mine rescue mission. Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh have bankrolled the project along with Ajay Kapoor. The Great Indian Rescue is scheduled to release on October 5, a week after Prabhas starrer Salaar.