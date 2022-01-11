Akshay Kumar never fails to amaze his fans with some surprises from his daily life. From sharing his morning rituals to how he shares his goofy videos, the actor keeps his fans entertained on a daily basis. However, this time, he proved he is not only a gem for his fans but also for his pet. In his latest video, the actor's pet could not help but cuddle him as he sat on the floor. The actor's latest adorable video has left his fans in awe of him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently shared a video of him cuddling with his dog. His pet showered him with kisses and could not stop wiggling his tail while hugging him. The Sooryavanshi star also seemed to be enjoying the happy moment with his furry friend. While the video was sure 'Pawesome,' what caught his fans' attention was the song that the Bollywood star added to the video. The actor dedicated the melodious song Mere Yaaraa from his film Sooryavanshi. In the caption, he wrote, "Lakhon mile, koi bhi na tumsa mila….A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection." "Pets are pure," he added. Twinkle Khanna and Bhumi Pednekar dropped hearts in the comment section of the post.

Akshay Kumar's New Year celebration

Akshay Kumar welcomed the new year 2022 by praying to the Sun. The actor spent New Year's eve in the Maldives as he was vacationing with his family. As the actor is an early riser, he began 2022 on a positive note, by praying before the sun. He shared a video of him chanting the Gayatri Mantra and wrote, "New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" R Madhavan reacted to his video and wrote, "I do this every new year looking at the sun. So wonderful to see I have company."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Prithviraj. However, it recently got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar