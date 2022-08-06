Akshay Kumar Plays Ludo With His Raksha Bandhan Sisters On Private Flight To Indore; Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be soon seen in the forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Touted to be a light-hearted family drama, the film focuses on the special relationship between a brother and his sisters. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 11 August 2022.

As the release date of the Akshay Kumar starrer is inching closer, the cast is leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. With the promotions going on in full swing, recently Akshay and his onscreen sisters engaged in a game of Ludo on their private flight. The Sooryavanshi actor shared glimpses of the same on his social media handle.

Akshay Kumar and his onscreen sisters play Ludo

On Friday, Akshay Kumar headed to his Instagram stories and reshared a post where he can be seen having a fun time playing Ludo with her Raksha Bandhan co-stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb. In the video, it is seen that Akshay keeps a condition in front of the girls where he states that if he wins the game, then the girls will have to get food for him every day and if they win then he would take them shopping.

Watch the video here:

As per Akshay's Instagram story, it seems like the actor lost the game as he can be seen asking his followers to suggest places where he can take the girls for a treat. Akshay wrote, ''Ludo mein apni behno se hara, ab le jaa raha hoon inhe Indore ke famous Chappan Dukan mein Khilaane.Indore walon any suggestions hum kya khayein?"

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar buys pearl necklaces for his sisters

To keep his promise after losing the game, Akshay can be seen taking his on-screen sisters to a pearl shop in Hyderabad for shopping. Smrithi Srikanth gave fans a sneak peek into their shopping via her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "Hyderabad ayein aur pearls ki shopping na ho! ( we're in Hyderabad and there's no chance that we won't buy pearls) Finally Lalaji se shopping karwa hi li. Bhai ho toh esa 🌸🙊 (Finally we made Lalaji shop for us. brother should be like this) Thankyou Lala ji @akshaykumar for buying us these pretty pearl necklaces. Will be Always memorable kyunki yeh Lalaji aur @akshaykumar sir ka pehla gift humare liye🤍."

Take a look:

Image: Instagram@smrithisrikanth