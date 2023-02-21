Akshay Kumar Pose With Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan In This Viral Pic

Akshay Kumar recently posed for a picture with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Monday (February 20). Shikhar posted the image on his Instagram, and it immediately went viral. In the photo, the duo can be seen smiling with their arms around each other.

Shikhar was dressed in an all-black ensemble, which featured a shirt and pants. The cricketer paired the outfit with a maroon pair of shoes. While, Akshay donned a traditional attire consisting a patterned kurta and black salwar. The actor teamed his look with black juttis.

Shikhar wrote in the caption, “With an amazing person Inside Out @akshaykumar.”

Check out the picture here:

Shikhar Dhawan is known as one of the best Indian openers. The left-handed batsman has played for the Indian team in 167 ODIs, 68 T20Is, and 34 test matches, the longest version of the game, to date.

Akshay Kumar's fan interaction went viral

In recent news, Akshay Kumar made headlines when a video of the Bollywood star interacting with a fan went viral on Monday (February 20). Akshay was at a promotional event for his upcoming film Selfiee in Delhi.

At the function, one of the ecstatic fans attempted to reach out to the actor by jumping a barricade. The situation was quickly handled by the security guards, who pushed the fan away but Akshay soon got involved and patted the man on the head and later, gave him a tender hug. The clip of the incident was circulated on social media as netizens praised Akshay for his humility.

On the work front, Apart from Selfiee, Akshay Kumar has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in pipeline. The film is an Marathi-language period drama which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Akshay will play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in it.