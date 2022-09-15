Akshay Kumar Promises To Look After His Hairstylist's Family After Latter's Demise: Report

It was recently revealed that Akshay Kumar’s hairstylist passed away. In a recent social media post, while the actor paid tribute to his hairstylist Milan Jadhav, who worked with him for over 15 years, it was recently reported that the actor would look after his hairstylist’s family. Read further for more details.

Akshay Kumar to take care of the hairstylist’s family

According to Pinkvilla, it was recently reported that Akshay Kumar and his hairstylist Milan Jadhav were very close to each other and added how the latter fell sick and later found out that he had 4th stage cancer. Adding to it, the source mentioned that on hearing the news, Akshay was left in shock and was saddened by the news of his demise. The actor reportedly spoke to the hairstylist’s family, consoled them and promised to look after them.

"Milan was very close to Akki. He fell sick recently & when doctors did all the tests, they got to know he had 4th Stage cancer. Akshay was in shock. He is totally saddened by the news of his death. Akshay immediately after hearing the news, spoke to his family & consoled them and promised to look after them,” a source told the publication.

Earlier, when Akshay Kumar learnt about his hairstylist’s sudden demise, he took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of him and Milan Jadhav along with a heartfelt note. In the caption, the actor stated how Milan stood out of the crowd with his funky hairstyles and infectious smile and added how he always ensured not even his single hair was out of place. He went on to add how he couldn’t believe Milan left them while adding that he will miss him always.

The caption read, “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om shanti” (sic)

Image: Instagram/@milan.jadhav/PTI