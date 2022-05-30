Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Samrat Prithviraj, which is slated to hit the silver screens on June 3. The Bachchhan Paandey actor is currently promoting his film in Varanasi and amid this, a video is doing the rounds on social media, which sees Akshay taking a dip in Holy Ganga.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj chronicles the bravery and heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan as he fights Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay Kumar promotes Samrat Prithviraj in Varanasi

On Monday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a picture which sees him standing on the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. In the pic, the Khiladi actor is seen holding a plate filled with diyas and flower petals as he is all clad in a kurta and pyjama. The pic also sees hundreds of people gathered at the ghat to catch a glimpse of the actor. Sharing the picture, Akshay simply captioned it, "Har Har Mahadev".

Another video, which is shared by a paparazzi account Varinder Chawla, sees Akshay taking a dip in Holy Ganga as he takes blessings ahead of the release of Samrat Prithviraj, also starring Manushi Chillar in the lead. The post had a caption, "@akshaykumar takes a dip in the Holy Ganga during his visit to Varanasi for Samrat Prithviraj promotions #AkshayKumar #Ganga #VarinderChawla".

More on Samrat Prithviraj

The film recently underwent a name change after the organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused the makers of being disrespectful. Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar unveiled the much-awaited second trailer of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. The trailer begins with king Prithviraj Chauhan explaining what makes a man a true king. The clip further showcases his wedding with Princess Sanyogita, played by Chhillar, and his belief in equality.

Sharing the much-awaited trailer, Akshay wrote, "सत्य और सम्मान के लिए महा युद्ध | Dekhiye Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – #AakhriHinduSamrat abhi! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

On the other hand, Chillar penned, "The magnanimous journey of the greatest Samrat is coming! Experience the courage of the Aakhri Hindu Samrat here! (sic)."

Image: Instagram/@Varinder Chawla/akshaykumar