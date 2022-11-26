Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & More Condole Actor Vikram Gokhale's Demise: 'Shine On Sir'

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and other members of the film fraternity paid tribute to veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who passed away on Saturday, November 26.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Vikram Gokhale's demise

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAVEENATANDON/ @VIKRAMGOKHALE/ PTI


Actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and other members of the film fraternity paid tribute to veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who passed away on November 26 at the age of 77.

Gokhale was undergoing treatment at a Pune hospital for the last few days after suffering multiple organ failure. He was in critical condition and was put on ventilator support. The actor's last rites will soon be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium soon, his family friend said. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar, who has worked alongside Gokhale in films like Mission Mangal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, wrote, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale Ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti. (sic)” Raveena Tandon also shared a post confirming the actor's death and mentioned "Om Shanti." 

Other celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee stated that the entertainment industry 'lost a gem' and further recalled his interaction with Gokhale on the sets of Aiyyari. Rahul Dev also expressed grief and offered condolences to the late actor's family. 

In his illustrious career, Gokhale appeared several TV shows and movies. Some of his works include Agneepath, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hey Ram. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAVEENATANDON/ @VIKRAMGOKHALE/ PTI)

First Published:
