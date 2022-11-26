Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & More Condole Actor Vikram Gokhale's Demise: 'Shine On Sir'

Actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and other members of the film fraternity paid tribute to veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who passed away on November 26 at the age of 77.

Gokhale was undergoing treatment at a Pune hospital for the last few days after suffering multiple organ failure. He was in critical condition and was put on ventilator support. The actor's last rites will soon be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium soon, his family friend said.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar, who has worked alongside Gokhale in films like Mission Mangal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, wrote, “Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale Ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti. (sic)” Raveena Tandon also shared a post confirming the actor's death and mentioned "Om Shanti."

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Other celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee stated that the entertainment industry 'lost a gem' and further recalled his interaction with Gokhale on the sets of Aiyyari. Rahul Dev also expressed grief and offered condolences to the late actor's family.

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family 🙏🏼#OmShanti #VikramGokhale — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 26, 2022

Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more.

A true gentleman and a complete actor ... his craft lent dignity to all his roles.

Fortunate to have worked with him.

My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend pic.twitter.com/HjtLyBB3V2 — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) November 23, 2022

In his illustrious career, Gokhale appeared several TV shows and movies. Some of his works include Agneepath, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hey Ram.

