Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan. As the film's release is inching closer, the actor has already begun his countdown. As Kumar and his co-stars are currently busy promoting the upcoming film, they are also making time to relive some childhood memories together. Recently, Akshay Kumar was seen playing the childhood game Chidiya Ud with his on-screen sisters on a private jet.

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Instagram handle to drop a video of him reliving his childhood memories with his on-screen sisters as he played Chidiya Ud with them on a private jet. In the video, Akshay Kumar could be heard saying "Chidiya ud, kabutar ud, bhains ud, mein uda," when one of her co-stars lifts her finger. As he points at her, everyone else could be heard saying, "Ud rahe ho." As Kumar continued the game, he shared smiles with everyone. In the caption, he wrote, "Jo mazaa behno ke saath bachpan ke khel khelne mein hai uska koi muqabla nahi. Reliving these childhood memories with my onscreen sisters as we head to Pune for promotions RakshaBandhan…8 days to go!"

Akshay Kumar shares smile with filmmaker Anand L Rai

As Akshay Kumar began the countdown for his forthcoming film Raksha Bandhan, he shared a behind-the-scenes picture with director Anand L Rai. In the photo, the actor-director duo could be seen hugging each other with pleasant smiles on their faces. In the caption, the actor wrote, "The man who taught me to ReturnToFeelings. And now it’s almost time for you to return to cinemas, RakshaBandhan, 10 days to go!" The forthcoming film will mark Akshay Kumar's third outing of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

More about Raksha Bandhan

The upcoming film Raksha Bandhan is a family drama, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sadia Khateeb playing Akshay Kumar's on-screen sisters. The film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

