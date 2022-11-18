Akshay Kumar Reaches London To 'investigate' What Twinkle Khanna Does At University; WATCH

Twinkle Khanna jetted off to London earlier this year to pursue a Master's in Fiction Writing from the Goldsmiths, University of London. The actor-turned-author's superstar husband Akshay Kumar visited his wife's university recently to spend time with her, while also 'investigating' what she does throughout the day. Sharing a glimpse of Akshay's visit on social media, Twinkle penned a note on her university experience and how she turns into a 'giddy teenager' when her husband comes to pick her up.

Akshay Kumar reaches London to visit wife Twinkle Khanna's university

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle dropped a video of Akshay and her strolling past the university halls. In the caption, she wrote, "What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils."

She added, "And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni :)Drop a (heart emoji) if you also believe that it's never too late to do anything at all."

For the unversed, Twinkle was dropped off at the university by Akshay Kumar along with their children Aarav and Nitara. At that time, the actor shared a post about how people send their kids to college, while he's dropping off his wife at London University.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and more. He now has films like OMG 2 – Oh My God!, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and more in the pipeline.