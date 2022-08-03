Akshay Kumar Reacts To 'highest Taxpayer' Honour; Says 'It's One Of The Best Feelings'

Actor Akshay Kumar who was recently felicitated by the Income Tax Department as the country's "highest taxpayer" was honoured to be recognized for such an award. The actor who has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty is believed to earn from the films and a major source of his income also comes from brand endorsements.

Bollywood’s Khiladi not only earns critical appreciation for his film but his iconic roles and disciplined life that makes him stand out from the crowd. Reportedly, in 2015 and 2019, Kumar was on the Forbes list of highest-paid entertainers in the world, ranking 52nd with earnings of USD 48.5 million (Rs 386 crore approx).

Akshay Kumar reacts to recent honour by Income Tax Department

Akshay Kumar who received the award as highest taxpayer along with Rajinikanth spoke to ANI and revealed how he is extremely delighted to have received the honour. "Ji mujhe kaha to yehi gaya hai (about being the highest taxpayer). I am really honoured. It feels great that the Income Tax department recognises the whole thing and gives credit to people. Also, It's good that when you earn, you give it back to the country." "It's one of the best feelings," the elated Good Newwz actor said.

Earlier, to celebrate Income Tax Day which is marked on July 24 in India, Puducherry Governor Thamizhisai Soundarajan organised an event, and Rajinikanth was awarded the honours. The legendary actor's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth accepted the award on behalf of the actor who skipped the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has a plethora of films lined up in his kitty including Raksha Bandhan alongside Bhumi Pednekar. To note, Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay's second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Akshay is also a part of Selfiee, which will be out on February 24, 2023. The upcoming drama-comedy will also have Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

IMAGE: Instagram/akshaykumarr_